Investors Research Corp Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $538.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

