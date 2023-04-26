Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.