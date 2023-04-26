Investors Research Corp Has $452,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after buying an additional 942,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after buying an additional 605,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after buying an additional 406,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Trading Down 2.3 %

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

