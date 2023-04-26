Investors Research Corp Has $422,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $592.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

