Investors Research Corp Has $361,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

