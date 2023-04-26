Investors Research Corp Has $36,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

