Investors Research Corp Acquires 172 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.83. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.