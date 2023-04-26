Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,093 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 84% compared to the typical volume of 3,307 call options.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CFG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. 6,946,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

