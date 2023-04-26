Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 26th (ACU, AKRYY, BKU, BMWYY, CCEP, CEQP, CRNT, CX, DAL, FM)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 26th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $61.15 target price on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $347.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $325.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

