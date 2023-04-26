Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Invesco Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 2,702,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

