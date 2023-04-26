Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
Invesco Trading Up 2.4 %
IVZ traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 1,806,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,866. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco
In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
