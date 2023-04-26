Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Invesco Trading Up 2.4 %

IVZ traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 1,806,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,866. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

