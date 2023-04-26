Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,850 Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNRG. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

RNRG opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

