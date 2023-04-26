Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes accounts for about 2.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of LGI Homes worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 201.8% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 138,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,882,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 105.8% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $2,520,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $836,685.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,204.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $126.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

