Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,307 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

