Internet Computer Price Tops $5.50 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.50 or 0.00019360 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $32.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00038904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,128,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,624,244 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

