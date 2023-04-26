International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 1.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.86. 643,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,053. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

