Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 108,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 48,743 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $23.19.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $395.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Stories

