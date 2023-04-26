Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,716 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $104.64. 826,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

