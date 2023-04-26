Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Intel Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

