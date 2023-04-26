Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Integral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ITGDF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Integral Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.21.
