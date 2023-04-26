Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43 to $3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.602 billion to $1.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.79 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IART opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.83.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

