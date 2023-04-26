Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 340.21% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,471,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

