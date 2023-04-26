Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. Insperity also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.62-6.39 EPS.

Insperity Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.38. 107,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48. Insperity has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 340.21% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $41,048,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $13,112,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.