Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.62-6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.66. Insperity also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.32 EPS.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.48. Insperity has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 340.21%. On average, analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Insperity by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.