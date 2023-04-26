Insider Selling: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 285,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,057. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $486.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Recommended Stories

