Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ResMed Stock Down 1.3 %

RMD traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.61. 430,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.58. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in ResMed by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ResMed by 196.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 14.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in ResMed by 23.4% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

