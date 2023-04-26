Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $51,368.16 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $51,368.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,717 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

