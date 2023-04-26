Insider Buying: Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,280 Shares of Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $19,987.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,848,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,980,524.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 20th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,850 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,842.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,850 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,934.50.

On Friday, April 14th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,901 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,018.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,577 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $19,601.96.

On Monday, April 10th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,923 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $9,749.61.

On Wednesday, April 5th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 7,280 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,587 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,760.01.

On Thursday, March 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,230 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $58,581.70.

On Tuesday, March 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,510 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $19,269.90.

On Monday, March 20th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 532 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346.28.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

RANI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 19,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.