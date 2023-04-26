Insider Buying: Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Major Shareholder Buys 70,200 Shares of Stock

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 70,200 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,989,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 39,506 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $17,777.70.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 137,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 4,800 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $2,160.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 140,134 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,060.30.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 129,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $56,760.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 195,938 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $86,212.72.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

CEMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

