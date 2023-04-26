Insider Buying: Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Purchases 17,401 Shares of Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan purchased 17,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,401.00 ($11,678.52).
Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Alastair Provan acquired 29,250 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,665.00 ($19,238.26).
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Alastair Provan bought 500 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$490.00 ($328.86).
Bell Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.
Bell Financial Group Cuts Dividend
About Bell Financial Group
Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.
