Insider Buying: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Acquires 5,750 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Associated Banc Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

