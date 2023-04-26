Insider Buying: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Acquires 5,750 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Associated Banc Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
