Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 9,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 13,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies stock. Antara Capital LP increased its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,100 shares during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies comprises about 0.3% of Antara Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Antara Capital LP’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.