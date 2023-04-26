Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Stock Price Up 15%

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Infinya Stock Up 15.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24.

About Infinya

(Get Rating)

Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.