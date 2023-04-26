Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2358 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

IDEXY opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

