Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 73,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 692,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,621,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.