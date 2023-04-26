Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.0-87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.29 million.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.32. 947,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,770. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.74. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 16,700 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares worth $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Impinj by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

