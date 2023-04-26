Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. 773,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,345. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

