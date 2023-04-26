Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,408,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.01. The company had a trading volume of 79,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,281. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

