Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,813,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after buying an additional 302,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 111,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

