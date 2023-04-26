Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $162.13. 218,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

