Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $70.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

