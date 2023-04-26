Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $367.21. The stock had a trading volume of 106,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,926. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.71. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

