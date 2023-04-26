Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 275 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,409,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,708.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 75,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,831,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

