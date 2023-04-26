ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. ICC makes up about 3.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 9.16% of ICC worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

