ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
ICC Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.
ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICC
ICC Company Profile
ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICC (ICCH)
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.