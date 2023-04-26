Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.77

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.77 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 72569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.56) to €10.50 ($11.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.