Hxro Price Reaches $0.13 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Hxro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $55.60 million and approximately $494.24 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

