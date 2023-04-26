Hxro (HXRO) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $53.49 million and $594,869.92 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

