HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 498,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,643,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

The stock has a market cap of $726.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

