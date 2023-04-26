Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 8.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.54. 1,813,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,977,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.38.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.02). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 161.14%. The firm had revenue of C$21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

