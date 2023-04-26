Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $88,196.67

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $28,193.37 or 0.99847876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $252.88 million and approximately $88,196.67 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars.

